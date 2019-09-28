Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.77M -1.47 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354,231,413.83% -107.1% -88.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.