Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.77M -1.47 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354,231,413.83% -107.1% -88.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 224,478,178.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 24.7% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.