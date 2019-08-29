Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 224.15% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 59.82% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.