Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 364,480,343.20% -107.1% -88.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,121,478,873.24% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.