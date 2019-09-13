Contrasting of Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.53 N/A 1.03 15.01 M&T Bank Corporation 163 3.53 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 demonstrates Elmira Savings Bank and M&T Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Elmira Savings Bank’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than M&T Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.32 shows that Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. M&T Bank Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively the average price target of M&T Bank Corporation is $173.57, which is potential 9.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elmira Savings Bank and M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares. Comparatively, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance while M&T Bank Corporation has 14.76% stronger performance.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.