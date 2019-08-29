Contrasting of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.07 N/A 1.14 9.34 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.27 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is presently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 15.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 70.31%. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.