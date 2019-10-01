Contrasting of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

As Asset Management companies, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is presently more affordable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, which is potential 11.59% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 38.66% respectively. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.