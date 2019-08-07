Contrasting of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

As Asset Management businesses, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.44 N/A 1.14 9.34 Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 16.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.