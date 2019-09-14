Contrasting of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.