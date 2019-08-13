Contrasting of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has 14% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.80% 0.30% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. N/A 10 302.33 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

The rivals have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Ellomay Capital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s rivals.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.