Contrasting of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)

Since Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellomay Capital Ltd. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. was more bullish than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.