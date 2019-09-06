Contrasting of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

We are contrasting Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.37 11.24 SLM Corporation 10 3.06 N/A 1.20 7.62

Table 1 highlights Elevate Credit Inc. and SLM Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SLM Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Elevate Credit Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SLM Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Elevate Credit Inc. and SLM Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elevate Credit Inc. and SLM Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 0%. About 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are SLM Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while SLM Corporation has 9.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SLM Corporation beats Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.