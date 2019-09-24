Contrasting of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

This is a contrast between Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.25 N/A 0.37 11.24 Equifax Inc. 131 5.00 N/A -3.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Elevate Credit Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Elevate Credit Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Equifax Inc.’s average price target is $77.5, while its potential downside is -44.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elevate Credit Inc. and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 96.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Equifax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while Equifax Inc. has 49.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Equifax Inc. beats Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.