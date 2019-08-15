Contrasting of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.28 N/A 0.37 11.24 CIT Group Inc. 50 1.66 N/A 4.31 11.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Elevate Credit Inc. and CIT Group Inc. CIT Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Elevate Credit Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CIT Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Elevate Credit Inc. and CIT Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Elevate Credit Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential is 0.00%. Meanwhile, CIT Group Inc.’s average price target is $57, while its potential upside is 39.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that looks more robust than as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elevate Credit Inc. and CIT Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 8.01%. About 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. had bearish trend while CIT Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.