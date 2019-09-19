Contrasting of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.44 N/A -0.41 0.00 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.38 N/A 0.41 38.12

In table 1 we can see Element Solutions Inc and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 2.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Element Solutions Inc and PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Element Solutions Inc’s downside potential currently stands at -24.24% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Element Solutions Inc and PQ Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 71%. Insiders held 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has -3% weaker performance while PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 5.27% stronger performance.

Summary

PQ Group Holdings Inc. beats Element Solutions Inc on 6 of the 8 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.