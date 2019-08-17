Contrasting of Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFII) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Both Electronics for Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) compete on a level playing field in the Computer Peripherals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics for Imaging Inc. 33 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Qumu Corporation 3 1.25 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Electronics for Imaging Inc. and Qumu Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Electronics for Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qumu Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. and Qumu Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.55% and an $40.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Qumu Corporation’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 87.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Qumu Corporation looks more robust than Electronics for Imaging Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Electronics for Imaging Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Qumu Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Qumu Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electronics for Imaging Inc. -0.05% 0.3% -1.52% 51.21% 5.9% 49.07% Qumu Corporation -2.36% -11.43% 1.92% 55% 34.78% 95.79%

For the past year Electronics for Imaging Inc. was less bullish than Qumu Corporation.

Summary

Qumu Corporation beats Electronics for Imaging Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company's Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. Its printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers business process automation software; Pace, a cloud-based business process automation software; Metrix, a solution for estimating, planning, and integration into prepress and postpress solutions; cloud-based order entry and order management systems, as well as cross-media marketing systems; and Optitex Textile 3D Design Software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; PrintMe mobile printing application; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing and scanning solutions. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.