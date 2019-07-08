Contrasting of Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFII) and Its Rivals

Electronics for Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.47% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Electronics for Imaging Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.67% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Electronics for Imaging Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0.00% -2.20% -1.10% Industry Average 6.45% 12.32% 7.74%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Electronics for Imaging Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics for Imaging Inc. N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 34.64M 537.50M 41.19

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 2.14 2.64

With consensus price target of $40.5, Electronics for Imaging Inc. has a potential upside of 9.64%. The rivals have a potential upside of 76.05%. Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Electronics for Imaging Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0.03% -2.74% 34.5% 24.28% 11.59% 49.03% Industry Average 2.86% 14.10% 27.22% 30.26% 48.21% 39.95%

For the past year Electronics for Imaging Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Electronics for Imaging Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s rivals have 3.04 and 2.31 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electronics for Imaging Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Electronics for Imaging Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s rivals are 21.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

Electronics for Imaging Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Electronics for Imaging Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company's Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. Its printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers business process automation software; Pace, a cloud-based business process automation software; Metrix, a solution for estimating, planning, and integration into prepress and postpress solutions; cloud-based order entry and order management systems, as well as cross-media marketing systems; and Optitex Textile 3D Design Software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; PrintMe mobile printing application; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing and scanning solutions. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.