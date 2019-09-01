Contrasting of electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 33.13 N/A -2.06 0.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.56 N/A -0.83 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. are 10.7 and 10.1. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both electroCore Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.6% and 4.5% respectively. Insiders held 10.6% of electroCore Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year electroCore Inc. had bearish trend while Predictive Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

electroCore Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.