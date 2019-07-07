Contrasting of electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and Its Peers

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of electroCore Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand electroCore Inc. has 26.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has electroCore Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -161.60% -76.90% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing electroCore Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for electroCore Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

The potential upside of the competitors is 31.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of electroCore Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -36.44% -40.94% -45.73% -60.11% 0% -40.1% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -40.10% weaker performance while electroCore Inc.’s rivals have 45.44% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. are 10.3 and 10. Competitively, electroCore Inc.’s competitors have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than electroCore Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

electroCore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

electroCore Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.