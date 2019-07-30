Contrasting of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.46 N/A 0.00 0.00 Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 2.89 N/A 0.03 161.43

Demonstrates Electro-Sensors Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Electro-Sensors Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 17.7% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.45 beta indicates that Electro-Sensors Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Luna Innovations Incorporated’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luna Innovations Incorporated are 5.6 and 5.1 respectively. Electro-Sensors Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Electro-Sensors Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Luna Innovations Incorporated is $4.5, which is potential -10.54% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Luna Innovations Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 81.42%. Comparatively, 4% are Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 2.27% 6.4% 1.12% -5.14% -11.98% 5.88% Luna Innovations Incorporated -1.74% 8.92% 40.37% 28.41% 57.49% 34.93%

For the past year Electro-Sensors Inc. was less bullish than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Summary

Luna Innovations Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.