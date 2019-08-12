Contrasting of El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

As Electric Utilities businesses, El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 60 3.12 N/A 2.38 27.81 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.90 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates El Paso Electric Company and Atlantic Power Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlantic Power Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. El Paso Electric Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Power Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides El Paso Electric Company and Atlantic Power Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

El Paso Electric Company is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

El Paso Electric Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Atlantic Power Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

El Paso Electric Company and Atlantic Power Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

El Paso Electric Company has an average target price of $56.5, and a -15.00% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and Atlantic Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 61.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Atlantic Power Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has stronger performance than Atlantic Power Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors El Paso Electric Company beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.