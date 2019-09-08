Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 47.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.