Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 37.82 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 185.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

