Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 46.4. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 127.51% and its average price target is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.