Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.80 133.96M -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,952,029.52% -121.2% -71.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 829,473,684.21% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.