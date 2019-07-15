Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 86.5% respectively. About 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.