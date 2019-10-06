Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.06 7.14M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,529,898.80% -121.2% -71.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 116,666,666.67% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.