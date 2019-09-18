Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 0%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.