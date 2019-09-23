Contrasting of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 50.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 86.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.