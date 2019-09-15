Contrasting of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -26.67%. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 34.5%. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.