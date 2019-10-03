Contrasting of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.82 9.59M -1.74 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,904,227.37% -22.6% -21.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 484,022,424.67% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -8.59%. Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 118.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Orchard Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 53.6% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.