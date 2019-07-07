Contrasting of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Novavax Inc. 20 4.21 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -14.45% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $31.33. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -73.68% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eidos Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 34.42% respectively. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.