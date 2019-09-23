Contrasting of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

We are contrasting Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -16.62% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.