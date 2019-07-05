Contrasting of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP)

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) have been rivals in the Insurance Brokers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. 60 7.13 N/A -0.27 0.00 Assurant Inc. 105 0.76 N/A 4.74 22.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of eHealth Inc. and Assurant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

eHealth Inc. and Assurant Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

eHealth Inc.’s downside potential is -0.09% at a $87.6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of eHealth Inc. shares and 98.69% of Assurant Inc. shares. eHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% Assurant Inc. -0.54% 0.53% -0.87% -0.1% -0.72% 6.56%

For the past year eHealth Inc. was more bullish than Assurant Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors eHealth Inc. beats Assurant Inc.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.