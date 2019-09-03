Contrasting of eGain Corporation (EGAN) and Its Rivals

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eGain Corporation has 82.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand eGain Corporation has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has eGain Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 179.90% 6.80% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares eGain Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation N/A 9 67.30 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

eGain Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for eGain Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

$10 is the consensus target price of eGain Corporation, with a potential upside of 32.28%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 32.41%. Given eGain Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe eGain Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eGain Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year eGain Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, eGain Corporation’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. eGain Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eGain Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that eGain Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, eGain Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

eGain Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors eGain Corporation’s peers beat eGain Corporation.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.