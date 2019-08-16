Contrasting of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Both Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 185 11.29 N/A 3.61 59.01 Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.26 N/A 0.30 105.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation. Varex Imaging Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Its rival Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 4 9 2.60 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s consensus target price is $201.4, while its potential downside is -6.42%. Competitively Varex Imaging Corporation has a consensus target price of $42, with potential upside of 64.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Varex Imaging Corporation looks more robust than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 94.5% respectively. 0.2% are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has stronger performance than Varex Imaging Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Varex Imaging Corporation.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.