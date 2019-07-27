Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

In table 1 we can see EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.