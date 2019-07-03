Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

We will be comparing the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.