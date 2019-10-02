Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
