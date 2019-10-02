Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.