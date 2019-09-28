Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Its Peers

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 22.26% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.