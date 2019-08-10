Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

