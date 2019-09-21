Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 34.79%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
