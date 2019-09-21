Contrasting of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 34.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.