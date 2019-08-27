Contrasting of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.14 N/A -2.27 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 16.08 N/A -1.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.98%. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.