Contrasting of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is a contrast between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.49 N/A -2.27 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.75 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 190.28% and its average price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.