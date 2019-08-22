Contrasting of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.35 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1168.93 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Editas Medicine Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 158.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.