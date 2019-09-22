Contrasting of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Editas Medicine Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. About 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.