Contrasting of Edison International (EIX) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Edison International’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Edison International and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.30% -0.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Edison International and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International N/A 64 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Edison International and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

$74.57 is the consensus price target of Edison International, with a potential upside of 1.89%. The competitors have a potential upside of 35.89%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Edison International’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edison International and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Edison International’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edison International are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Edison International’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edison International’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edison International.

Risk and Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edison International’s competitors are 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Edison International does not pay a dividend.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.