Contrasting of Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Since Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.56 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 73.1% respectively. Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.63%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.