Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|37
|1019.65
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 41.83%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
