Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1019.65 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 41.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.