Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,827,515.40% -51.1% -48.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 285,104,364.33% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 67.4% respectively. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.